Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah

The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The event was kicked off by Violet Grohl – daughter of Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl – who performed a cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah accompanied by guitarist Alain Johannes.

Violet's emotional version of the song was followed by an introduction to the night's events from Dave Grohl, who explained that the evening was an opportunity to “spend some time in [Taylor Hawkins’] musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place”. He went on to say that the evening was to “celebrate this person that has touched our lives."

Among the musicians lined up to play at the show are Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Phil Collen, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee, Heart legend Nancy Wilson, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Sebastian Bach, Pink, Leann Rimes, Brad Wilk, Tool's Danny Carey, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless, and Yes singer Jon Davison.

Musicians who played in London and will return for the LA show include Rush pair Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Brian May, John Paul Jones, Stewart Copeland, Lars Ulrich and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Unlike the Wembley show, the Los Angeles Tribute Concert is not being streamed live.

Money raised by the concert will benefit Music Support UK and the Recording Academy's MusicCares.

Foo Fighters recently announced they'd release a new album titled The Essential Foo Fighters on October 28 via Sony Music. It'll contain a total of 21 tracks including Everlong, Learn To Fly, Monkey Wrench and Best Of You.

