Vinnie Paul says Pantera became 'a business'

Vinnie Paul says he is happier with how Hellyeah is run as a band as opposed to Pantera – which he says became more like a business.

The drummer says the fun of being in a group is eradicated by the business aspect, but adds that supergroup Hellyeah hasn’t yet reached that stage.

Paul is joined in Hellyeah by Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray, as well as Tom Maxwell and Kyle Sanders. He insists he is proud of what Pantera achieved but that his energy is now solely focused on Hellyeah.

Vinnie tells Metal-Rules: “You know, it’s a good legacy to have but people do have to realise that that was then and this is now. A lot of people get hung up on living in the past and I’m not doing that. I’m living for today and for tomorrow.

“What I did back then was amazing, it was great and I’m hoping to achieve that again with this. It’s a much different day and age, it’s more difficult and harder, but I’m willing to do it.

“When you’re in a band like Mudvayne or Pantera, they turn into a business after a while and the fun goes away from it because it’s a lot of fucking work.

“I try telling people all the time — try being married to one person for any length of time, much less four or five other guys in the band, and you know that’s what it’s like. You really have to learn give and take and how things work.”

Hellyeah released fourth album Blood For Blood this year, but almost quit before recording began due to an atmosphere described as “toxic.” It resulted in the sacking of Greg Tribbett and Bob Zilla, who were replaced by Maxwell and Sanders.