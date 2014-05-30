Vince Neil sneers at Axl honour

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil last night posted then removed a Facebook sneer at Axl Rose, after his Guns n’Roses counterpart was described as the “world’s best singer.”

Rose recently admitted he was flattered after an analysis of vocal abilities concluded he had the widest range among leading recording artists – although he refused the tag of “the greatest.”

But Neil, who seemingly had only heard the first part of the story, last night commented: “News just said Axl Rose is the greatest singer of all time? #LOL.” The post was removed soon afterwards.

It’s not the first time the Crue man has slated the GnR leader. After the release of long-awaited album Chinese Democracy in 2008,_ _Neil told the Sun: “To fail was pretty crazy after so many years of it being recorded. I heard one track then it just disappeared off the radio. Then the tour got cancelled – a buddy of mine went to play guitar for him. They rehearsed for three months and Axl never once turned up.”

Meanwhile, Neil has refused to be drawn on whether Motley Crue will record another album. The band are gearing up for their last-ever world tour, to be tied in with the release of a single called_ All Bad Things Must Come To An End_. But asked about a full-length studio project before they go their separate ways, Neil says in a fan Q&A: “Don’t know – focused on final tour.”