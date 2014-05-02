Video: Rival Sons — Open My Eyes

Rival Sons, who've either won or been nominated for a Classic Rock award in each of the last three years, are back with a bang.
Open My Eyes features a thudding drum track that immediately brings John Bonham to mind (it’s halfway between When the Levee Breaks and Kashmir), but the gnarly guitar gives everything a crunchy modern edge. The track can be downloaded immediately by anyone who pre-orders the forthcoming album on iTunes. Another new track, Good Things, will become available on May 17, while Great Western Valkyrie itself lands on June 9.
The iTunes version of the album features five bonus tracks will only ever be available to fans who pre-order the album. These tracks will be deleted after the album’s release. Yikes!
Rival Sons tour the UK in May. Tickets are on-sale now.