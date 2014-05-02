Video: Rival Sons — Open My Eyes

Rival Sons, who've either won or been nominated for a Classic Rock award in each of the last three years, are back with a bang.

Open My Eyes features a thudding drum track that immediately brings John Bonham to mind (it’s halfway between When the Levee Breaks and Kashmir), but the gnarly guitar gives everything a crunchy modern edge. The track can be downloaded immediately by anyone who pre-orders the forthcoming album on iTunes. Another new track, Good Things, will become available on May 17, while Great Western Valkyrie itself lands on June 9.

[](http://vimeo.com/92754224)

The iTunes version of the album features five bonus tracks will only ever be available to fans who pre-order the album. These tracks will be deleted after the album’s release. Yikes!

Rival Sons tour the UK in May. Tickets are on-sale now.