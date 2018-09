Black Veil Brides are currently on a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland. We joined the band in Nottingham and were offered a guided tour of the Californian quintet's tour bus. It would have been down right rude to refuse...

Black Veil Brides play the Olympia in Dublin tonight (October 15), Glasgow Barrowland tomorrow (October 16) and the 02 Academy in Leeds on October 17, before kicking off their US tour at Niagra Falls’ Rapids Theater on October 21.