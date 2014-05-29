Video: Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires are an Alabama outfit whose sound is shot through with classic Southern rock and sweltering R&B, with a righteous measure of punk attack mixed into the gumbo.

Turn to page 26 in the current issue of Classic Rock, and you’ll find the band listed amongst the tunes enthralling staff as they work at the coalface of rock’n’roll.

Sub Pop’s Jonathan Poneman is also a fan, and recently signed the band to his label. Take The Company Man, for example. “It revs up with a riff sleazy enough to clog Rod Stewart’s stomach pump, as an incantation that only a Yellowhammer can truly understand is bellowed and then screamed”, enthuses Poneman.

“Before you know it, the joint is hotter than a Birmingham soaking pit while you, the listener, are reminded, lest you forget, don’t ever trust the company man.”

And so say all of us.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unwBMVXA0UI)

Acoustic version

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires’ album Dereconstructed is out now on Sub Pop.