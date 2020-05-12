Video for all-star lockdown version of John Lennon's Imagine launched

Inglorious singer Nathan James has galvanised Geoff Downes, Paul Rodgers and many more into action, joining them in contributing to a cover version of John Lennon's Imagine.

"I picked the song as I think that the lyrics are perfect for how some of us are feeling right now," says James. "It's a song that everyone can sing and it's a song of hope with the most magic of melodies. After Geoff agreed to do it, I knew it was gonna be something to be proud of and a great excuse to sing with some of my favourite musicians and my band mates in Inglorious."

“I have loved this song all of my life, it is simple and heartfelt," adds Rodgers. "The lyrics are so ahead of their time and it would be a better world if we were to be enlightened by them. I am proud to be a part of this reaching out in a new age and a new way, together with my daughter Jasmine, my great friend Deborah Bonham, my new friend Nathan, Calum, Cormac and all of these beautiful, switched on musicians."

Nathan James and Friends, featuring Paul Rodgers' version of Imagine has been released to raise awareness for a number of charities, including The Samaritans, Women's Aid, Clic Sargent and Dots - Dogs on the Streets.

"We are not asking for money as we all understand how tight money is right now." say the organisers. "We have however made a list of charities that are close to Inglorious’s heart. If you enjoyed the video and can afford to give even a small donation please do. This is about helping people whatever way you can. If you can't give, please just enjoy and share the video."

The list of musicians featured in the video also includes Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters/Steven Wilson), Jeff Scott Soto (Journey/Yngwie Malmsteen), Michael Sweet (Stryper/Boston), Andrew Freeman (Last in Line/The Offspring), Deborah Bonham, Caleb Johnson, Toby Jepson (Wayward Sons), Danny Vaughan (Tyketto), Jasmine Rodgers, (Inglorious), Danny Dela Cruz (Inglorious), Cormac Neeson (The Answer), Vinnie Colla (Inglorious), Sophie Burrell, Dan Stevens (Inglorious) and Kris Barras.