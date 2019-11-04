Video: Axl Roses takes onstage tumble, band plays on

Axl Rose has taken a tumble. The Guns N' Roses singer appeared to slip onstage during the band's set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Friday night.

The incident occurred during the extended instrumental section of Knocking On Heaven's Door – the second-to-last song of the band's main set – with Rose slipping as he skipped backwards before falling to the floor, losing his hat in the process.

The singer appeared to be surprised but unhurt, styling it out before returning to his feet, then fetching a towel to clean the stage in the manner of a basketball court cleaner using a sweat mop.

The day after the incident, Axl tweeted, "Thank you for all the best wishes and, if I hadn’t had the boots, the straps n’ everything I do for my ankles it would’ve been worse."

Guns N' Roses Las Vegas setlist

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin' Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Slither

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude

Civil War

Dead Horse

Coma

Sweet Child O' Mine

Wichita Lineman

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Encore

Patience

Madagascar

The Seeker

Paradise Cit