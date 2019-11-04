Video: Axl Roses takes onstage tumble, band plays on

Axl Rose has taken a tumble. The Guns N' Roses singer appeared to slip onstage during the band's set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Friday night.
The incident occurred during the extended instrumental section of Knocking On Heaven's Door – the second-to-last song of the band's main set – with Rose slipping as he skipped backwards before falling to the floor, losing his hat in the process.
The singer appeared to be surprised but unhurt, styling it out before returning to his feet, then fetching a towel to clean the stage in the manner of a basketball court cleaner using a sweat mop.
The day after the incident, Axl tweeted, "Thank you for all the best wishes and, if I hadn’t had the boots, the straps n’ everything I do for my ankles it would’ve been worse."
Guns N' Roses Las Vegas setlist
It's So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin' Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Slither
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
Shadow of Your Love
Attitude
Civil War
Dead Horse
Coma
Sweet Child O' Mine
Wichita Lineman
November Rain
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Nightrain
Encore
Patience
Madagascar
The Seeker
Paradise Cit
