Venomous Concept detail third album

Hardcore supergroup Venomous Concept will release their third album Kick Me Silly - VC III on January 8.

The band features Brutal Truth vocalist Kevin Sharp and bassist Dan Lilker, along with Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury and drummer Danny Herrera. They’re joined by Corrupt Moral Altar guitarist John Cooke.

Kick Me Silly - VC III was recorded in 2014 and the band are said to branch out “dramatically in order to perfect their art of grinding rock” on the 22-track album. It’s now available to pre-order via Season Of Mist’s online store.

Earlier this week, the band released Anthem from the record. They’ll announce a European tour in due course.

Kick Me Silly - VC III tracklist