Venomous Concept detail third album

By News  

Napalm Death and Brutal Truth supergroup release Kick Me Silly - VC III in January

Hardcore supergroup Venomous Concept will release their third album Kick Me Silly - VC III on January 8.

The band features Brutal Truth vocalist Kevin Sharp and bassist Dan Lilker, along with Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury and drummer Danny Herrera. They’re joined by Corrupt Moral Altar guitarist John Cooke.

Kick Me Silly - VC III was recorded in 2014 and the band are said to branch out “dramatically in order to perfect their art of grinding rock” on the 22-track album. It’s now available to pre-order via Season Of Mist’s online store.

Earlier this week, the band released Anthem from the record. They’ll announce a European tour in due course.

Kick Me Silly - VC III tracklist

  1. Rise
  2. Bust With You Debt
  3. Anthem
  4. The Potters Ground
  5. Human Waste
  6. Leper Dog
  7. Farm Boy
  8. Head On A Stick
  9. Pretend
  10. Johnny Cheeseburger
  11. Forever War
  12. Good Times
  13. Pretty On The Inside
  14. Holiday In Switzerland
  15. Fucked In The Czech Repub
  16. Neck Tie
  17. Frontal Lobe Disorder
  18. Daycare
  19. Quazimodo
  20. Burning Fatigue
  21. Rocket Science
  22. Pissing Match (bonus track)