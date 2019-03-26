Vans to release four pairs of David Bowie-branded shoes

Vans have revealed that they’ll release a new range of David Bowie footwear.

The company are keeping the cards close to their chest as to what we can expect, with only a pair of Bowie-branded Ziggy Stardust Sk8-Hi showing on their website.

However, three other pairs – Slip-On 47 V DX, Old Skool and Era – have been leaked online, which appear to be based around Bowie's Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane and Space Oddity.

Vans are asking fans to register on the website to be alerted when the collection becomes available.

Check out all four pairs below.

The range comes hot on the heels of last month's collaboration between Led Zeppelin and Vans, which includes two pairs of officially licensed shows, a t-shirt and baseball cap. The range has been designed to coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary.

Earlier this month, a demo tape thought to contain Bowie’s first recording of Starman sold at auction for £41,000.

The tape had been packed away in a loft for almost 50 years and contains a total of 18 tracks, including unheard demos of Moonage Daydream and Hang Onto Yourself.

A Bowie vinyl box set titled Spying Through A Keyhole featuring nine previously unreleased demos will go on sale on April 5 via Parlaphone.