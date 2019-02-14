Led Zeppelin and Vans tie-up new merchandise deal

In January, it was announced that Led Zeppelin had teamed up with Burton to create a Misty Mountain Hop snowboard to mark the band’s 50th anniversary.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ve tied-up a deal with clothing firm Vans for two pairs of shoes, a t-shirt and a baseball cap – all branded with the Led Zeppelin name and their famous four symbols.

The long-sleeved t-shirt features the cover of the band’s self-titled 1969 debut album, which also features on the baseball cap.

The Vans’ Sk8-Hi have also been branded with the band’s logo in red, while the symbols have been embossed on the side of the shoe. The other pair are black and covered with the symbols, with both pairs coming in a Vans and Led Zep custom shoebox.

They’ll be available to purchase from February 22 from select Vans stores and from the official Led Zeppelin online store.

Robert Plant and his new band Saving Grace will take to the stage at The Anvil in Basingstoke tonight (February 14) as special guests of Fairport Convention and again at The Forum in Bath on February 16 and The Alban Arena in St Albans on February 22.