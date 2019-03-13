David Bowie’s Starman demo fetches £41,000 at auction

A tape containing a demo of David Bowie’s Starman has sold at auction for £41,000.

It’s thought to be Bowie’s first recording of the track and was discovered in a loft belonging to Kevin Hutchinson – a friend of guitarist Mick Ronson.

Ronson gave budding musician Hutchinson the tape in late 1971 so he could learn the tracks to help him in his career. It had been packed away in Hutchinson loft for almost 50 years and contains a total of 18 tracks, including unheard demos of Moonage Daydream and Hang Onto Yourself.

Other tracks on the 44-minute tape titled David Bowie Rehearsal Tape include Five Years, Rock & Roll Suicide, Round & Round, Amsterdam, Holy Holy, Ziggy Stardust, Velvet Goldmine, Soul Love and Lady Stardust along with some studio chat.

The tape sold by Omega Auctions had been estimated to sell for between £5000 - £10,000.

A Bowie vinyl box set titled Spying Through A Keyhole featuring nine previously unreleased demos will go on sale on April 5 via Parlaphone.