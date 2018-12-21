Vangelis fans can unlock new music using the power of the moon

Vangelis is gearing up to release his new album Nocturne on January 25 – but fans can listen to some of the material ahead of release thanks to an innovative new idea.

Those who would like to hear exclusive previews are asked to take photos of the moon during its different phases and then upload them to the album’s official website.

The site uses visual recognition technology to unlock each new track according to its corresponding single cover image and lunar phase.

Nocturne will be Vangelis’ first new album since 2016’s Rosetta and has been inspired by the night and his long-held passion for space. It’ll be released via Decca Records and is described as a “soothing collection of solo piano pieces, recorded in his inimitable style."

A statement on the release continues: “There are 11 new tracks as well as brand new versions of his iconic hits including Chariots Of Fire and the Love Theme from Blade Runner. Vangelis himself records on a grand piano for the first time.”

A short trailer for the album has also been released and can be watched below, while Nocturne is now available for pre-order.

Vangelis: Nocturne

1. Nocturnal Promenade

2. To The Unknown Man From Spiral

3. Movement Nine From Mythodea

4. Moonlight Reflections

5. Through The Night Mist

6. Early Years

7. Love Theme From Blade Runner

8. Sweet Nostalgia

9. Intermezzo

10. To A Friend

11. La Petite Fille de la Mer from Apocalypse des Animaux

12. Longing

13. Chariots Of Fire from Chariots of Fire

14. Unfulfilled Desire

15. Lonesome

16. 1492: Conquest Of Paradise from 1492: Conquest of Paradise

17. Pour Melia