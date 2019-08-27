Van Morrison announces five nights at the London Palladium

Van Morrison has announced that he’ll play five nights at the London Palladium in 2020.

Morrison will play on March 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25 – with the shows following his five performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in January and February.

Tickets for all the London shows will go on general sale this coming Friday (August 30).

Morrison’s most recent album was 2018’s The Prophet Speaks, with the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist returning to the road across the US and UK from October.

He’ll also perform at A Night At Ronnie Scott’s: 60th Anniversary Gala at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 30, joining a host of artists including Courtney Pine, Nigel Kennedy and Imelda May.

Van Morrison 2019/2020 tour dates

Oct 02: Reno Grand Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Oct 04: Berkeley Hearst Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 21: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Oct 23: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Oct 27: Oxford New Theatre, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Oct 30: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 02: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 03: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 31: Belfast Stormont Hotel, UK

Jan 01: Belfast Stormont Hotel, UK

Jan 02: Belfast Stormont Hotel, UK

Jan 31: Las Vegas The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 01: Las Vegas The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 05: Las Vegas The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 07: Las Vegas The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 08: Las Vegas The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, NV

Mar 20: London Palladium, UK

Mar 21: London Palladium, UK

Mar 22: London Palladium, UK

Mar 24: London Palladium, UK

Mar 25: London Palladium, UK