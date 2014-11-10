Van Halen will bring Anthony back says Hagar

Sammy Hagar believes it’s just a matter of time before Michael Anthony rejoins Van Halen – and thinks the sooner it happens, the better.

The pair have been working together in supergroup Chickenfoot since 2008, after Hagar left four years previously and Anthony was replaced by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang in 2006.

Hagar – who recently said he’d be interested in a VH tour alongside David Lee Roth – tells VH1: “If you want me to make one prediction, I think Michael Anthony will be back in that band, because they really need to do that.

“If they’re going to do what the fans want, if it’s going to be Dave, it’s got to be Mike too. It’s got to be the original band, and that’s the way it should be.

“Nothing against Wolfie. I love the guy. But they need to do that, and my prediction is they will.”

Hagar presented the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in Los Angeles last week, where Gregg Allman, The Doors, Metallica, Queen and others were honoured.

Last year Roth discussed Anthony’s absence, saying: “It’s a disappointment. What we have at our fingertips is arguably one of the greatest high tenor voices ever in Michael Anthony. In our tiny little corner of the universe, that voice is as identifiable as the high voice in Earth, Wind And Fire; as identifiable as the high voice in the Beach Boys. Van Halen is an indelicate house blend of both — that’s intentional.”