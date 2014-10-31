Hagar recalls Van Halen misery

Sammy Hagar has recalled his misery during his last tour with Van Halen in 2004 – but says he’d consider working with the band again.

He thinks a double-frontman show with David Lee Roth would work well, and he’d take part if the fans wanted it to happen.

And he’s played down the chances of a third album with supergroup Chickenfoot, saying his previous experiences have been “disappointing.”

Asked if he’s bothered about being best-known as a former member of Van Halen, Hagar tells Rolling Stone: “No. That whole catalogue is incredible; I’m honoured to be part of that. I’m sorry about the bad blood but I’m totally honoured – that’s the peak of my musical career, no doubt about it. I was a platinum artist before that, but we became multi-multiplatinum artists.”

On the subject of a potential reunion he says: “I would play with anybody that loves me and that I love. That would include Van Halen, but that love’s not there right now. We really bumped heads on the last tour. I would never go into a mess like that again.

“I was miserable for the last 40 shows. The first 40, I was thinking, ‘Maybe Eddie will straighten out,’ or ‘Maybe this can come together.’ That didn’t happen. I would, however, be in the original band that we started. That was a love-fest full of creativity.”

Fans have speculated over a “Sam and Dave” show for years, with Hagar and Roth taking turns at fronting VH. The Red Rocker says: “That would be a dream scenario. It would be the coolest thing for the fans ever – I’d do it for the fans. Everybody would have to be cool and have their hearts in it.”

But he adds: “I hate to give out bad news, but I doubt it’ll ever happen. I’d like to just see Michael Anthony back in the band with Dave. If that works, all right; I’ll in next.”

Hagar is currently working with The Circle, featuring Chickenfoot bandmate Anthony and drummer Jason Bonham. He’s already admitted it’s “the band I want to play with right now” but ruled out the chances of recording an album with them.

Now he says it’s unlikely there’ll be an other Chickenfoot record: “I don’t see any reason,” he states. “Going through the whole experience with a label, then going out and doing 150 interviews, a big tour and waking up at 4am to go on Howard Stern – all to sell 35,000 CDs. It starts to feel like, ‘Is this pay for play?’

“I love making music. But doing it on Chickenfoot’s level means spending half a million on a record. It’s a lot of work not to sell many records. It’s disappointing. I don’t like being disappointed. I like winning.”