Uriah Heep to embark on herculean 61-date European tour

Rock legends Uriah Heep are to embark on a mammoth European tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary, two years after their actual 50th anniversary tour was cancelled.

The run of 61 dates – henceforth officially known as the 'Lockdown to Rockdown' tour – will kick off at Hamburg's Laeiszhalle on September 9, 2022, and climax more than three months later at KucukCiftlik Park in Istanbul, Turkey. In-between, the tour will wind its way through Europe, visiting Luxembourg, Cyprus, Ireland, The UK, Holland, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Greece, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria.

In fact, it would be quicker to list the European countries they're not visiting. Which are Russia, Belarus, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, North Macedonia, Latvia, Montenegro, Malta, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, San Marino and The Vatican City.

"At last, we can celebrate our 50th Anniversary now having left ‘Lockdown into Rockdown’", exclaims band founder Mick Box. "We may be two years later than the actual year, but hey this makes the celebration even more special.

"The mighty ‘Heep’ are still ‘Eavy, still ‘Umble and oh so proud of this achievement, and we look forward to being out on the road, rockin’ hard, and sharing this celebration with our wonderful fans. ‘Appy days!”

Last month, Box told Vikram Chandrasekar from the Tales From The Road podcast that sessions for Uriah Heep's next album – their 25th – had been completed.

"It's in L.A. now being mixed," confirmed Box. "And then we've gotta find a title and get the artwork together; that'll take a few months... And then I think the record label, being business people, will decide where to insert that to get the maximum effect out of it. But the good thing is it's in the bag now, and we're very happy with it. So it's cool."

Uriah Heep 50th Anniversary European Tour

Sep 09: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Sep 11: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Sep 12: Essen Lichtburg, Germany

Sep 14: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 16: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Sep 17: Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

Sep 18: Hanau Amphitheater, Germany

Sep 20: Limassol Pattihio Theatre, Cyprus

Sep 22: Nicosia The Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Cyprus

Sep 28: Dublin Olympia Theater, Ireland

Sep 29: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Sep 30: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Oct 05: London Palladium, UK

Oct 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 08: Gateshead Sage, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Oct 11: Cardiff St. Davids Hall, UK

Oct 13: Utrecht Tivoli - Grote Zaal, Holland

Oct 14: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Oct 16: Paris L’Olympia, France|

Oct 17: Zurich Volkshaus, France

Oct 18: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Oct 20: Lisbon Aula Magna, Portugal

Oct 21: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 22: Aviles Teatro Valdes, Spain

Oct 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 25: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

Oct 26: Belgrade Kombank Hall, Serbia

Oct 27: Bucharest Sala Palatului, Romania

Oct 29: Thessaloniki Concert Hall, Greece

Oct 31: Athens Pallas Theater, Greece

Nov 08: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany

Nov 09: Katowice MCK, Poland

Nov 10: Lviv National Opera, Ukraine

Nov 11: Odessa Academic Theatre of Music, Ukraine

Nov 12: Kiev October Palace, Ukraine

Nov 14: Vilnius Compensa Concert Hall, Lithuania

Nov 15: Tallinn Alexela Kontserdimaja, Estonia

Nov 17: Helsinki Ice Hockey Hall, Finland

Nov 19: Turku Konserttitalo, Finland

Nov 20: Oulu Madetojan Sali, Finland

Nov 22: Umea Idun, Sweden

Nov 23: Stockholm Gota Lejon, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 26: Kristiansand Kilden, Norway

Nov 27: Stavanger Kuppelhallen, Norway

Nov 28: Bergen Rokeriet, Norway

Nov 29: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Dec 01: Sundsvall Tonhallen, Sweden

Dec 02: Goteborg Partille Arena, Sweden

Dec 03: Randers Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus, Denmark

Dec 04: Copenhagen Docken Koncerter, Denmark

Dec 05: Malmo Slagthuset Teater, Swede

Dec 07: Stuttgart Liederhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Dresden Kulturpalast, Germany

Dec 09: Suhl CCS, Germany

Dec 10: Prague Karlin Forum, Czech Republic

Dec 11: Budapest Hungexpo Hall C, Hungary

Dec 13: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria

Dec 15: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park, Turkey