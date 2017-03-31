Uriah Heep Live to be reissued for Record Store Day

Uriah Heep’s 1973 double live album Uriah Heep Live is to be reissued and remastered to mark this year’s Record Store Day on April 22.

It’ll be pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl, with each record presented on its own individual splatter pattern and housed in a full colour gatefold sleeve.

It’ll also come with a tour brochure from 1973 featuring photographs and interviews from the time of the record’s original release. In addition, 50 copies have been signed at random by guitarist Mick Box.

Uriah Heep Live was the band’s first live release and was recorded on January 26 at the Town Hall in Birmingham, England. It featured 12 tracks including Gypsy, Sunrise and Sweet Lorraine.

Box was joined in the lineup by vocalist David Byron, keyboardist Ken Hensley, bassist Gary Thain and drummer Lee Kerslake.

Uriah Heep will head out on the road for dates across Europe in the coming months. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Apr 21: Dnipropetrovsk DK Shinnik, Ukarine

Apr 22: Kharklv KKZU, Ukraine

Apr 24: Odessa Filarmonia, Ukraine

Jun 25: Retro C Trop Festival, France

Jul 07: Glamrock Fest, Austria

Jul 08: Lovely Days Festival, Austria

Jul 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jul 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jul 14: Bronneysund Festival, Norway

Jul 23: Winterbach Zeltspektake, Germany

Jul 29: Crete Over The Wall Festival, Greece

Aug 04: Schwetzingen Schloss, Germany

Aug 05: Spalt Open Air Lieder, Germany

Aug 11: Salzgitter Open Air, Germany

Aug 12: Pardubice Friends Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Strakonice Castle, Czech Republic

Aug 26: Faversham A New Day Festival, UK

