The Urban Voodoo Machine's sorrowful goodnight

The Urban Voodoo Machine have released a video for Goodnight My Dear, taken from the band’s Love, Drink & Death! album, the follow-up to 2011’s In Black ‘N’ Red.

Backed by a version of the Rolling Stones’ Factory Girl, Goodnight My Dear is described as “a bluesy piano ballad complete with funeral horns and marching drums”, and was inspired by the suicide of a friend of the band’s singer, Paul-Ronney Angel.

Earlier this year, a campaign was launched to raise money to help the family of guitarist Nick Marsh, who is currently battling aggressive throat and mouth cancer. He recently returned to hospital after catching an infection, but hopes to rejoin the band for the festival season.

Goodnight My Dear is released on May 25. Urban Voodoo Machine are currently on tour.

Tour dates

Sat 16 May - Arts Club, Liverpool Fri 22 May - Georgian Theatre, Stockton Sat 23 May - Strummer Camp Festival, Manchester Sat 30 May - Brooklyn Bowl, London (Single Launch Party) Sat 13 June - The Scene, Swansea Sat 25 July – Secret Garden Party, Huntingdon Sun 26 July – Simon Says Festival, Leicester

