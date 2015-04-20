Nick Marsh cancer fund launched

A fundraising drive has been set up to help Flesh for Lulu and Urban Voodoo Machine guitarist Nick Marsh.

He underwent months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy last year after he was diagnosed with throat and mouth cancer. And although he thought he was on the road to recovery, it’s now been confirmed that the cancer has returned.

And with him unable to work, he and his family face eviction from their home and a fund has been set up to alleviate their immediate financial problems.

A statement on the Marsh Family Cancer Crisis page reads: “Nick is unable to earn a living now as he is unable to tour. Before he got ill, Nick’s other source of income was decorating houses. Due to the complexity of his first surgery, Nick’s body can no longer handle the physical demands of painting and decorating.

“The Marsh family faces a tough time and is at risk of eviction and Nick’s recovery would be hindered by living in a bedsit. His daughters are facing more stress than young children should bear. They too need to remain in their family home, close to friends and school.

“We are raising funds to remove their immediate money worries so they can concentrate on giving Nick the rest and stability that will be so crucial in his fight for survival.”

Signed copies of Marsh’s solo album A Universe Between Us are also available, while his From The Deep project with partner Katharine is available for pre-order.

Last year the band’s Robb ‘The Kid’ Skipper died after an accidental heroin overdose.

The Urban Voodoo Machine's Hour Of Darkness