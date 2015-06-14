Upon A Burning Body make amends after 2014 no show

Upon A Burning Body’s Danny Leal has apologised to fans at Download after illness led him to pull out of last year’s festival at the last minute.

Playing to a packed tent at the Maverick Stage on Saturday, Leal took a moment to say sorry for the 2014 cancellation as guitarist Ruben Alvarez dealt with a technical issue.

Leal tells TeamRock Radio: “We were really worried because last year I got sick and wasn’t able to come. That’s always in the back of your mind. But everybody came out and it was great. For the most part people are like, ‘I want to see them and they’re here now.’

“Ruben had some technical difficulties and he was like, Just talk.’ I was like, ‘Great, because I need to apologise for last year.’ And I did and it was fine.”

Upon A Burning Body are working on the follow-up to last year’s The World Is My Enemy Now. Alvarez says: “There’s no time to waste. We definitely want to pave the way and try to grow as fast as possible.”

Leal adds: “The thing that we really need to do is solidify that Upon A Burning Body sound. We have a ton of ideas on the way. We’ll put together a smash, we have no doubt.”

They’ll continue their run of European dates next week before heading out on a North American tour in July:

Jun 16: Guildford Boileroom, UK

Jun 17: Koln MTC, Germany

Jun 18: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 21: Arnhem Willemeen, Netherlands

Jun 23: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

Jun 24: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Jun 25: Romans Sur Isere L’Annexe, France

Jun 26: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Jun 27: Milan Dissonance Festival, Switzerland

Jun 28: Calenzano Cycle Club, Italy

Jun 30: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Jul 01: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jul 02: Prague Modra Vopice, Czech Republic

Jul 03: Stuttgart JuHa, Germany

Jul 04: Munster Vainstream, Germany

Jul 05: Lobnitz With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 17: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX, US

Jul 18: El Paso Texas Showdown Festival, TX, US

Jul 19: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM, US

Jul 20: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO, US

Jul 22: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA, US

Jul 24: Las Vegas The All Stars Tour, NV, US

Jul 25: Whittier Pico Rivera Sports Arena, CA, US

Jul 26: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ, US

Jul 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX, US

Jul 31: Freehold Gamechanger, NJ, US

Aug 02: Reading Reverb, PA, US

Aug 04: Atlanta Masquerade, GA, US

Aug 05: Newport Thompson House, KY, US

Aug 06: Chicago Metro, IL, US

Aug 07: Birch Run Dirtfest, MI, US

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 10: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY, US

Aug 11: Cleveland The Agora Theatre & Ballroom, OH, US

Aug 12: New York Webster Hall, MY, US

Aug 13: Pittsburg Altar Bar, PA, US

Aug 15: Austin Empire Garage, TX, US

Aug 16: Houston Scout Bar, TX, US