Unto Us pull out of Danfest5

Unto Us have withdrawn from the Danfest5 event at Leicester’s Musician venue, organiser Danny Mayo has reported.

They’re to be replaced by Progtopus on the bill for Saturday, December 5.

The band join Lifesigns, Tin Spirits, Karnataka and others for the event, which is selling rapidly with some tickets still on sale.

Meanwhile, Mayo has confirmed that Danfest will return for a sixth edition on December 3-4, 2016.

Danfest5 bill

Friday, December 4, 6.30pm: Lifesigns, Tin Spirits, IndigoChild

Saturday, December 5, 12.30pm: Progtopus, The Far Meadow, The Amber Herd

Saturday, December 5, 7.00pm: Karnataka, Multi Story