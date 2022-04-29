Unreleased Peter Gabriel soundtrack surfaces in new box set

A previously unreleased Peter Gabriel soundtrack is to be released as part of a new box set celebrating the work of artist Graham Dean, who also worked with Gabriel on promo videos for Solsbury Hill and In Your Eyes.

Undercurrents is a 14-minutes instrumental piece that was written and recorded by Gabriel at Crescent Studios in Bath in June 1981, originally as an ambient soundtrack for a short film made for an exhibition by Dean. Allegedly recorded in just one day, Undercurrents was Gabriel's first soundtrack, ahead of Birdy, The Last Temptation Of Christ and Long Walk Home.

Gabriel supplied the music, in return for an original painting by Dean. Undercurrents was Dean’s second film funded by the Arts Council. Dean, shot Undercurrents on 16mm film featuring a series of images and live action footage and then manipulated. The film was shown on BBC arts show Riverside.

“We were supposed to go into the studio for the afternoon for a few hours, but we ended up leaving at 6.00 am the following morning," recalls Dean.

A cassette of Undercurrents forms part of a new Deluxe Edition Box Set of Strange Beauty which also features a book and DVD. The book celebrates many of Dean's works while the DVD also features the promo videos for Solsbury Hill and In Your Eyes, as well as soundtrack music from Gabriel guitarist David Rhodes and Dean's artworks.

Strange Beauty will also be available as a signed hardbound book and DVD and a softbound book and DVD.

Pre-order Strange Beauty.