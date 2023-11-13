An Ozzy Osbourne documentary featuring Slipknot, Slayer and System Of A Down is finally coming out “after 20 years”

A documentary about Ozzy Osbourne is going to be released after being shelved for more than 20 years.

The film, We Sold Our Souls For Rock ’N’ Roll, was shot during the 1999 Ozzfest tour by Wayne’s World and Decline Of Western Civilisation director Penelope Spheeris.

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, Spheeris talked in-depth about the upcoming film, and revealed that it contains appearances by such heavy metal stars as Slipknot, Slayer, System Of A Down, Fear Factory and Rob Zombie.

“I did go to the Motion Picture Academy Museum [in August] because they screened We Sold Our Souls For Rock ’N’ Roll recently, which is a movie that I did with Sharon and Ozzy [Osbourne] 20 years ago,” Spheeris said (via Blabbermouth).

“And it was never released. And it has Black Sabbath, original Black Sabbath, and Slipknot, Rob Zombie, System Of A Down, it’s got Godsmack, Fear Factory, blah, blah, blah, blah, 10 bands in it, with [ex-Guns ’N’ Roses guitarist] Buckethead playing guitar in a cemetery. And it’s a great film. And Sharon says she’s going to release it now. After 20 years.”

The director later added: “[I] worked three years on that movie and it never got released. I used to wake up in the morning, lay in bed, cry for a half an hour before I get out of bed, because I never got the movie released. And now, I mean, it’s a historical document at this point of 1999 Ozzfest.”

Spheeris is unsure of when or how We Sold Our Souls For Rock ’N’ Roll will be released, but told The Metal Voice: “I am gonna get in touch [with Sharon Osbourne] next week, though, and do whatever I can to help her get the movie out.”

As well as Wayne’s World and Decline Of Western Civilization, Spheeris directed the music video for Megadeth’s 1989 cover of Alice Cooper’s No More Mr Nice Guy. She’s also directed the comedy films Beverly Hillbillies and Little Rascals.

Ozzy Osbourne recently told Metal Hammer that, despite currently being retired from touring for health reasons, he is planning to record another solo album and return to live performance in 2024.

“I’m getting myself fit,” the 74-year-old said. “I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”