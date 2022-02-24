UK prog metal band Knim release trailer for debut single A Prisoner On The Seas

New West Yorkshire prog metal trio Knim have released a teaser trailer for their upcoming debut single A Prisoner On The Seas, which you can watch below.

It offers a brief introduction to the band's impressive sound, which has drawn comparisons with the likes of Mastodon, Baroness and Pain Of Salvation.

Knim are Andrew Mawer (vocals/keys), Dennis Berry (guitar/keys) and Peter Nicholson (drums). "We are Knim, a progressive hard rock band hailing from the mysterious realm of West Yorkshire ," the band state. "We regale our tales through choppy riffs, atmospheric sounds and fantastical lyrics."

A Prisoner On The Seas will be available on all major digital platforms from March 18. Pre-orders will open on March 1 at the Knim Bandcamp page.

