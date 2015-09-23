UK charts to include sales at live shows

The UK’s Official Charts Company is to start including sales of records at live shows to its weekly album listings.

The introduction of their Lightning Live system means that every recording sold at merchandise desks will now count towards a band’s Official Albums Chart placing.

It follows the launch of the first-ever Official Progressive Albums Chart, after the firm entered a partnership with Prog magazine.

Official Charts Company boss Omar Maskatiya says: “The launch of Lightning Live follows approaches from both independent and major labels, who are increasingly using live events as a route to get their products to audiences.

“We strive constantly to ensure that the Official Charts reflects and responds to consumer behaviour. This move, – following a few months after the integration of streams –further underlines this strategy.”

This week’s Official Albums Chart includes Stereophonics at number 1, Bring Me The Horizon at 2, Iron Maiden at 4, Slayer at 11 and Muse at 25.