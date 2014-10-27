Ugly Kid Joe will record new album this year

Whitfield Crane says a new Ugly Kid Joe record will be recorded this year.

And the frontman adds that he can’t wait to get back out on the road with the band. Their last album was 1996’s Motel California, although an EP called Stairway To Hell came out in 2012.

Guitarist Dave Fortman will handle production duties on the new record.

Crane tells the Lucas H Gordon Show: “We’re probably going to make a record sometime this year. We’ve got Dave Fortman who is a fantastic producer. With Ugly Kid Joe we can do it all in house, which is pretty cool. So we’ll make new music and then we’ll go tour.”

He adds that there is no chance of a reunion with former UKJ members Mark Davis and Roger Lahr.

Crane played at this year’s Download festival as part of the Richards/Crane project with Godsmack’s Lee Richards. He hailed the festival for making UKJ’s reunion a success.