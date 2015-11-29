Ugly Kid Joe comeback could continue

Ugly Kid Joe could record more music together in the future, according to frontman Whitfield Crane.

They released Uglier Than They Used Ta Be in September – their first full-length studio outing since 1996’s Motel California. And while Crane isn’t making any firm promises about the road ahead, he’s hopeful of their reunion continuing.

He tells Mitch Lafon: “We love each other so I wouldn’t be surprised if we made more music. Let’s say we go on a great touring cycle, which we’re organising now for this record, and it’s successful, and there’s a good vibe, well of course we’ll make more music.

“But if we go out and it’s a shitty vibe, then we won’t. But I think it’s our station in life to be creative so hopeful we’ll make more music.”

The band previously issued the tracks Hell Ain’t Hard To Find and She’s Already Gone from their comeback release.

The story of Ugly Kid Joe