Ugly Kid Joe have issued a stream of their track She’s Already Gone.

It features on Uglier Than They Used Ta Be – their first full-length studio album since 1996’s Motel California. It’s out today (September 18) thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Whitfield Crane and co previously released Hell Ain’t Hard To Find from the record, which also features Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and a cover of Ace Of Spades.

Ugly Kid Joe are currently on tour across the UK.