Ugly Kid Joe issue Hell Ain’t Hard To Find stream

Ugly Kid Joe have release a lyric video for their track Hell Ain’t Hard To Find.

It’s lifted from Uglier Than They Used Ta Be – the band’s first full-length studio album since 1996’s Motel California, out September 18 thanks to a PledgeMusic campaign.

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell guests on the album, which includes the Californian outfit’s take on the band’s classic track Ace Of Spades.

Ugly Kid Joe will tour the UK later this month, kicking off in Milton Keynes on September 14.

