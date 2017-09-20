Ufomammut stream new album 8 in full

Italian psych-doom metallers Ufomammut are releasing their eighth album (titled 8) on September 22 through Neurot, but is streaming in full exclusively with Metal Hammer.
8 is the follow-up to 2015’s Ecate album, and will be celebrated in Milan on September 22 with two special performances from the band plus an exhibition of Ufomammut’s artwork.
“8, seen as the infinite symbol, is for us representative of time tracing around an eternal line,” the band tell Metal Hammer. “More than ever, the process of writing, recording and realising 8 with the visuals of the artwork, inlay and videos, has led us to step back and observe the continuing evolution of Ufomammut in the past, present and future. Tracing our own line, and thinking about the possibilities.”
8 is available to pre-order now.
Ufomammut tour dates
Sep 30: La Boule Noire, Paris, France
Oct 01: Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France
Oct 03: The Borderline, London, United Kingdom
Oct 04: Magazin 4, Brussels, Belgium
Oct 05: Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V., Wiesbaden, Germany
Oct 06: Up in Smoke Festival, Pratteln, Switzerland
Oct 07: Soulcrusher 2 Festival, Nijmegen, Netherlands
Oct 08: Forum Bielefeld, Bielefeld, Germany
Oct 10: Blitz, Oslo, Norway
Oct 11: Undergangen, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 13: Blow Up vol.3 festival, Helsinki, Finland
Oct 14: Olympia Tampere, Finland
Oct 16: KB18 Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 17: Lido Berlin, Germany
Oct 18: Markthalle, Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany
Oct 19: Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany Tickets
Oct 20: Firlej, Wroclaw, Poland
Oct 21: Club 007, Prague, Czech Republic
Oct 22: Keep It Doom Festival, Munich, Germany
Nov 17: Magazzino Sul Po, Turin, Italy
Nov 25: Traffic Club, Rome, Italy
Dec 07: Bronson, Ravenna, Italy
Dec 08: Tetris, Trieste, Italy
