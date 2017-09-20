Ufomammut stream new album 8 in full

Italian psych-doom metallers Ufomammut are releasing their eighth album (titled 8) on September 22 through Neurot, but is streaming in full exclusively with Metal Hammer.

8 is the follow-up to 2015’s Ecate album, and will be celebrated in Milan on September 22 with two special performances from the band plus an exhibition of Ufomammut’s artwork.

“8, seen as the infinite symbol, is for us representative of time tracing around an eternal line,” the band tell Metal Hammer. “More than ever, the process of writing, recording and realising 8 with the visuals of the artwork, inlay and videos, has led us to step back and observe the continuing evolution of Ufomammut in the past, present and future. Tracing our own line, and thinking about the possibilities.”

8 is available to pre-order now.

Ufomammut tour dates

Sep 30: La Boule Noire, Paris, France

Oct 01: Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France

Oct 03: The Borderline, London, United Kingdom

Oct 04: Magazin 4, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 05: Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V., Wiesbaden, Germany

Oct 06: Up in Smoke Festival, Pratteln, Switzerland

Oct 07: Soulcrusher 2 Festival, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Oct 08: Forum Bielefeld, Bielefeld, Germany

Oct 10: Blitz, Oslo, Norway

Oct 11: Undergangen, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 13: Blow Up vol.3 festival, Helsinki, Finland

Oct 14: Olympia Tampere, Finland

Oct 16: KB18 Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 17: Lido Berlin, Germany

Oct 18: Markthalle, Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany

Oct 19: Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany Tickets

Oct 20: Firlej, Wroclaw, Poland

Oct 21: Club 007, Prague, Czech Republic

Oct 22: Keep It Doom Festival, Munich, Germany

Nov 17: Magazzino Sul Po, Turin, Italy

Nov 25: Traffic Club, Rome, Italy

Dec 07: Bronson, Ravenna, Italy

Dec 08: Tetris, Trieste, Italy

Ufomammut - 8 album review

Ufomammut: "The two bands we all agree were great are The Beatles & Pink Floyd"