Tusmorke stream Riset Bak Speilet

Tusmorke have made their second album Riset Bak Speilet available for streaming ahead of its release on Friday.

Hear it now via The Quietus.

The Norwegian outfit have previously said the record – translated as The Birch Behind The Looking Glass – was heavily inspired by British influences.

Their record label Svart say: “A 50-minute transmission from the heart of the darkest northern forests, Riset Bak Speilet skilfully channels the spirit of classic British acid folk rock and soaks it in a black witches’ cauldron.

“The spellbinding concoction is at times reminiscent of classic acts like Jethro Tull and the Incredible String band, and also not far off from modern forest magicians such as Hexvessel and Wolf People.”

Tracklist