Turnstile release new song I Don’t Wanna Be Blind

Turnstile have released a new video for track I Don’t Wanna Be Blind, taken from their upcoming album Time & Space.

The band’s second full-length album will be released on February 23 via Roadrunner Records, and follows the release of videos for Real Thing, Generator and Moon.

The track comes hot on the heels of the new that Turnstile will headline the 10th edition of Outbreak Fest on the weekend of June 16th-17th. They have also announced a headline tour of North America in April and May, supported by Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse and Razor Bumps.

Time & Space is available to pre-order now.

Time & Space tracklist

Turnstile US tour dates

Apr 09: Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH

Apr 10: Tangent Gallery, Detroit, MI

Apr 11: Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL

Apr 12: Fubar, St. Louis, MO

Apr 13: The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

Apr 14: Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

Apr 15: In The Venue, Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 17: El Corazon, Seattle, WA

Apr 18: Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

Apr 19: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

Apr 21: The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Apr 22: The Rock, Tucson, AZ

Apr 24: Barracuda, Austin, TX

Apr 25: RBC, Dallas, TX

Apr 26: Houston Underground, Houston, TX

Apr 27: Spanish Moon, Baton Rouge, LA

Apr 28: Crowbar, Tampa, FL

Apr 30: The Hi Tone, Memphis, TN

May 01: The End, Nashville, TN

May 02: Masquerade (Hell), Atlanta, GA

May 05: Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

May 06: TLA, Philadelphia, PA

May 07: Paradise, Boston, MA

