Trivium’s Matt Heafy gives track from The Witcher a searing metal makeover

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has released a cover of Toss A Coin To Your Witcher – a song that originally appeared on the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

Heafy’s version is a much heavier affair than the folk-driven song from the series, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy novels, and CD Projekt Red’s video game series.

Heafy says: “My solo signing to Roadrunner Records is now the spot where all my fun solo endeavours will pop up. Spin on repeat!”

The vocalist and guitarist is joined on the track by his Trivium bandmate, drummer Alex Bent, while the artwork for the song has been created by Joshisaghost and Deformance.

Trivium, meanwhile, are preparing to play their first live show since they released their new studio album What The Dead Men Say back in April.

The band will take to the stage at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in their hometown of Orlando, Florida, on July 10 for an “arena-style visual show” titled A Light Or A Distant Mirror, which will be broadcast live around the world.

The event will get under way at 8pm BST with interviews, live cuts and more before Trivium take to the stage, with tickets available now from the Trivium website.

A portion of profits from the show will go to the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Trivium said: “This performance will be 100% live and is not pre-taped. We will have a brand new epic stage set and lights, and we will bring it 100%. We are thankful to our friends at Full Sail University, who are providing us a first class performance arena and the Maestro broadcast team for streaming our show to the corners of the earth! We hope you can join us."

Last month, it was revealed that Heafy was contributing music to a new video game titled Metal: Hellslinger alongside Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Soilwork’s Björn Strid and Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne.