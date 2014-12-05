Trivium are headlining Bloodstock 2015

We can now reveal the final headliner of next year’s Bloodstock festival – Trivium!

In a UK exclusive for 2015, Trivium will be closing the Friday night at Catton Park. Frontman Matt Heafy is unsurprisingly stoked about the position: “The UK is where the world first took notice of Trivum,” he gushes. “And to pay true homage to that, Trivum will be playing the most metal festival that exists in the UK: Bloodstock! We are thrilled beyond words to celebrate our first time at Bloodstock with the the UK’s metal elite.”

But they’re not alone on Friday night as Bloodstock favourites Sabaton are filling in the role of special guests in the evening. “We just had a kick-ass tour in the UK with lots of sold-out shows,” says bassist Par Sundstrom. “With this fresh in our mind, we cannot wait to return to these shores again and this time we can actually bring our full production to Bloodstock! It will be the first time we have done a show like this at a British festival.”

Rounding off today’s announcement are the masters of dark metal Agalloch who will be delivering their progressive, metallic folk to the masses on Sunday.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! As it’s the season of goodwill and all that jazz, Bloodstock are going to upgrade two random ticket buyers to VIP status. It applies to all purchases made before 15th December. Get your tickets here.

Bloodstock takes place 6-9 August, 2015 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.