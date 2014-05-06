Triptykon and more for Bloodstock

Tom G Warrior and co. are joining the already incredible Bloodstock line-up.

You might have just had a nice weekend in the sun, but it’s time to get reeeeally excited about summer and the pure metallic fun it will bring. And we’re obscenely excited to announced that Triptykon will be taking to the main stage on Friday at Bloodstock. After dropping the very-fucking-heavy Melana Chasmata last month, we’ve been dying to see these guys take the step up into main stage territory.

There’s also been more bands named for the Sophie Lancaster Stage across the weekend, including the Spanish experimentalists Obsidian Kingdom, the heavy metal stylings of Stormzone, the blackened death metal newbies Stahlsarg and the self-proclaimed ‘medieval templar metal’ of Jaldaboath.

They join Megadeth, Emperor, Down, Amon Amarth, Saxon, Children Of Bodom and loads more at Catton Park from 7-10 August. Get your tickets here.

You can also win a pair of tickets and design a t-shirt to be sold at the festival. Find out more over here.