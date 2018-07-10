Trio of Throbbing Gristle albums set for reissue

A trio of Throbbing Gristle albums are to be reissued on September 14.

Their 1982 album Journey Through A Body will be released on silver vinyl and CD, while live albums Heathen Earth (1980) and Mission Of Dead Souls (1981) will arrive on blue vinyl & 2CD and white vinyl & CD respectively.

The releases follow The Second Annual Report, along with new editions of 20 Jazz Funk Greats and The Taste Of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle which are all out now.

Journey Through A Body was recorded as a piece of radio art for Italian National Radio RAI over the space of five days in March 1981.

A statement adds: “Following Robert Wyatt’s recommendation, RAI originally commissioned Cosey Fanni Tutti to create a sound work based on the theme of ‘a journey through the body’. This went on to become a Throbbing Gristle project.”

It was the band’s final studio recording prior to their return in 2004.

Heathen Earth was recorded on February 16, 1980, and the new edition will contain an eight-page booklet titled Industrial News, a previously unpublished photo from the live show and a digital copy of 11 bonus tracks, including live recordings from 1980 and 7-inch versions of Subhuman and Adrenalin.

Mission Of Dead Souls documents Throbbing Gristle’s final performance, before they split in 1981, and recorded at the Kezar Pavillion, San Francisco on May that year.

To mark the news, a stream of Persuasion USA from Mission Of Dead Souls has been released and can be listened to below.