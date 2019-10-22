Tribute to AC/DC's Bon Scott will blaze a real Highway To Hell across Australia

A 10km stretch of road in Perth, Australia, is to be closed off next year to make way for a tribute to AC/DC legend Bon Scott.

The busy Canning Highway will be shut for 10 hours on March 1 to be transformed into a real Highway To Hell.

The free event, suitably titled Highway To Hell, will see a wide range of artists, from AC/DC tribute bands to the Perth Symphony Orchestra, play their versions of AC/DC classics from the backs of a convoy of flatbed trucks and trailers.

Along the 10km stretch, fans and families are being encouraged to have picnics while enjoying the spectacle from the side of the road, or, alternatively, follow the procession as it makes its way from Applecross to Fremantle.

There will also be free outdoor performance venues dotted along the route, while “roving performances” and community choirs will keep the music going long into the night.

A range of other events are planned in the lead up to, during and after the Highway To Hell event, including panel discussions, public art displays, a Let There Be Rock quiz night, patch sewing workshops, a vinyl fair and pop-up parties.

Organisers say: “We’re reclaiming the iconic Canning Highway and turning it into the world’s longest stage for a day!

“Bring the family and join us as we celebrate our city and its connection to iconic Aussie band AC/DC. From the Raffles Hotel to the Old Fremantle Traffic Bridge, we’re closing the road to create a musical event that will have everyone singing along.

"Taking inspiration from the AC/DC song of the same name and Bon Scott’s connection to the area we’re paying homage to Highway To Hell."

The Perth Festival runs from February 7 until March 1, and for more information, visit the official site.