Trent Reznor's mansion could be yours.. for $4.5m

Trent Reznor’s Beverley Hills mansion is for sale for a cool $4.5million.

The Summitridge house includes a studio, where the Nine Inch Nails mainman likely wrote 2013 album Hesitation Marks and much of his soundtrack work on The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

Estate agents The Partners Trust describe the home as a “mid-century architectural oasis with views.” They add: “This stunning home is gated and private with sleek architectural lines and fantastic open living spaces.

“The garage has been converted to a soundproofed media studio. Property features a backup generator.”

Reznor last year said that paying for music was “a relic of an era gone by” and added that he understood U2’s decision to give their latest album, Songs Of Innocence, away via iTunes.