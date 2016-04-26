Trent Reznor and Eddie Vedder listed in Twin Peaks cast

Eddie Vedder and Trent Reznor have been named as part of the cast list for the upcoming series of Twin Peaks.

Pearl Jam frontman Vedder and Nine Inch Nails mastermind Reznor are named among a cast of 217 people released by the makers of the hit TV show, which returns next year for its third season – 26 years after the second season was broadcast.

It is not clear how big Vedder and Reznor’s parts will be. NIN guitarist Robin Finck is also named in the list.

The official Twin Peaks Facebook page announced the names, along with the comment: “The cameras have stopped rolling. A key piece of the mystery is revealed.”

Vedder has appeared on screen before, making appearances in 1992 film Singles and 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, among others.

Reznor has written a number of film scores, for movies including The Social Network in 2010, the following year’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and 2014 hit Gone Girl.

Twin Peaks – written by David Lynch – will air on Showtime in the US when it makes its return.