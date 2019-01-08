Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross release Bird Box soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released the soundtrack to the much talked about Netflix film Bird Box.

The thriller is based on the novel by Josh Malerman and stars Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich. It focuses on a mysterious force that kills those who look at it and follows Malorie (Bullock) as she attempts to flee with her two children to safety.

A statement on the Nine Inch Nails website reads: “Our score for the film Bird Box is now available for purchase in high-resolution here. The same version is available on streaming services here.

“Like all soundtrack records we release, we aim for these to play like albums that take you on a journey and can exist as companion pieces to the films and as their own separate works.

“We created a significant amount of music and conceptual sound for Bird Box – a lot of which never made it to your ears in the final version of the film. We’ve decided to present you with this version of the soundtrack record that represents what Bird Box is to us. We hope you enjoy.”

The statement continues: “For those interested, we will be releasing a more expansive – read: more self-indulgent – physical-only offering this spring that will contain an additional hour of music and artwork that colours further outside the lines.

“Enter at your own risk.”

Check out a trailer for Bird Box below.