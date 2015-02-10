Tremonti unveil album sneak peak

Tremonti have made audio snippets of five songs from their upcoming second album available to stream.

The solo project of Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti are expected to release the follow-up to 2012’s All I Was in the coming months.

A special listening party was held for friends and fans in Orlando, Florida on January 31 and the band have now made five short clips available. Hear them below. The songs featured are Another Heart, Cauterize, Flying Monkey, Providence and Sympathy.

Drummer Garrett Whitlock said last month that the band had brought their “A-game” to the studio for recording sessions for the new record. It features bass player Wolfgang Van Halen who toured All I Was with the group but was not involved in the recording of the debut.

Bass duties on All I Was were handled by Tremonti and fellow guitarist Eric Friedman.