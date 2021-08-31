Tremonti releases live music video for ferocious album opener A World Away

Tremonti have delivered the new single, A World Away, lifted from their forthcoming album Marching In Time, set to arrive on September 24 via Napalm Records.

The track, which serves as the album's opener, follows the previously-released singles If Not For You and Marching In Time, and offers a spotlight on the trademark Mark Tremonti-fronted sound of monstrous thrash metal riffs and triumphant melodies.

A World Away arrives with a live music video that sees Tremonti deliver a crushing performance of the tune, commencing with a fiendishly heavy, staccato guitar riff while clouded under an ominous blue light.

Infectiously ferocious, A World Away, will give fans a generous taste of what they can come to expect from the rest of the album, as well as of Tremonti's upcoming US tour which is scheduled to kick off on September 3 in Pryor with Daughtry and/or Sevendust as special guests.

As for the album, A Marching In Time draws inspiration from the current events of the last year for the basis of each song, and is to "take the listener on 12 individual journeys" through a dynamic of highly-charged metal and well-crafted storytelling.

A Marching In Time is available to pre-order now. Watch the video for A World Away below:

Marching In Time tracklist:

1. A World Away

2. Now And Forever

3. If Not For You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One Of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under The Sun

9. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time