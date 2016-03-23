Trending

Treat issue Ghost Of Graceland promo

By Classic Rock  

Treat release video for title track from upcoming album Ghost Of Graceland

null

Treat have released a video for their song Ghost Of Graceland.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, which is set for launch on April 15 via Frontiers Records.

Guitarist Anders Wikstrom says of the follow-up to 2010’s Coup De Grace: “This is where we are today. As a band, as musicians, songwriters and individuals. It’s a statement.

“It’s musical as well as a personal soul searching. We traced us back to our roots – the music and the heroes that got us started dreaming back in the 70s: Kiss, Van Halen, Sweet, Deep Purple and UFO. An era where music and musicianship really mattered and rock’n’roll was a matter of life or death.

“We’re doing what we love. We’re proudly flying the flag for hard and melodic rock.”

Ghost Of Graceland is available for pre-order.

Treat Ghost Of Graceland tracklist

  1. Ghost Of Graceland
  2. I Don’t Miss The Misery
  3. Better The Devil You Know
  4. Do Your Own Stunts
  5. Endangered
  6. Inferno
  7. Alien Earthlings
  8. Nonstop Madness
  9. Too Late To Die Young
  10. House On Fire
  11. Together Alone
  12. Everything To Everyone
See more Classic Rock news