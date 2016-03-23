Treat issue Ghost Of Graceland promo

Treat have released a video for their song Ghost Of Graceland.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, which is set for launch on April 15 via Frontiers Records.

Guitarist Anders Wikstrom says of the follow-up to 2010’s Coup De Grace: “This is where we are today. As a band, as musicians, songwriters and individuals. It’s a statement.

“It’s musical as well as a personal soul searching. We traced us back to our roots – the music and the heroes that got us started dreaming back in the 70s: Kiss, Van Halen, Sweet, Deep Purple and UFO. An era where music and musicianship really mattered and rock’n’roll was a matter of life or death.

“We’re doing what we love. We’re proudly flying the flag for hard and melodic rock.”

Ghost Of Graceland is available for pre-order.

Treat Ghost Of Graceland tracklist