Travis announce UK tour, share Bus as third single from forthcoming L.A. Times album

Travis have shared a third single from their forthcoming 10th studio album, L.A. Times, and announced details of a UK tour in December.



Following on from previous singles Raze The Bar and Gaslight, Bus is the third preview of the Glasgow band's new record, which is set for release on July 12 via BMG.

Explaining the origins of the song, frontman Fran Healy says, “I was on holiday, staring out the window, watching all the boats bobbing on the sea. I was trying to write a song and nothing was coming. It reminded me of all the years I spent waiting on buses. You never think it’s going to come, but if you wait long enough it usually turns up.

“Looking out at the sea at all the little sailing boats, I imagined all the bands and artists sitting in them waiting on that freak gust of wind to blow them to fame and fortune. We caught a huge one in ’99 [the year the band released their 3.5 million-selling The Man Who album] so I can testify to the random nature of it.”

“In the middle of all these thoughts came a cool little melody and the song was written a few minutes later.”

Watch the video below, and look out for a cameo from comedian Adam Buxton, a longtime friend and fan of the band.

The quartet have also lined up a 12-date UK tour for December. The trek will kick off in Leeds on December 5, and carry on through to December 21, with a homecoming show in Glasgow.



Fans who pre-order L.A. Times from the band's official store will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale, which will run from 9am on June 12 until the general sale, which starts at 9am on June 14.

Dec 05: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 06: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 08: Liverpool Olympia

Dec 09: Wolverhampton The Halls

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Margate Dreamland

Dec 13: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire,

Dec 15: Bristol Beacon

Dec 17: Eastbourne Winter Gardens

Dec 18: Sheffield Octagon

Dec 19: Newcastle City Hall

Dec 21: Glasgow OVO Hydro