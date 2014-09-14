Tracks Of The Week: 8/9/14 - 14/9/14

Another week of arguing over the stereo has come to an end. Here's what the Metal Hammer office has chosen as their top tracks over the past seven days...

Avatar – Hail The Apocalypse

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Catchy as hell, packed with groove and generally a little bit silly.”

(hed)P.E. – No Tomorrow

Dom Lawson: “One of several enormous tunes from the current album Evolution. Nu-metal was mainly awful, but I always liked this lot. So fuck you.”

Xerath – I Hold Dominion

**Amit Sharma: **““A bit like Dimmu and Devin co-headlining the Battle Of Helm’s Deep. Genius.”

Old Man Gloom – The Lash

Jon Selzer: “The only band that gets the point of Meshuggah. This sounds like getting head-punched by a five-dimensional wrecking crew.”

Marmozets – Move Shake Hide

Merlin Alderslade: “The songs just keep getting catchier and the album is a monster. World domination inevitable, then.”

Obliterations – Mind Ain’t Right

Luke Morton: “Gnarled up LA hardcore trapped in the vein of Trash Talk who just drank all the knock-off Red Bull.”

The Algorithm – synthesiz3r

Alexander Milas: “Delectably bonkers electro-fu sent back from the future to destroy our concept of heavy. See it live this fall.”