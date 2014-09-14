Trending

Tracks Of The Week: 8/9/14 - 14/9/14

By Metal Hammer  

From our ears to yours

Another week of arguing over the stereo has come to an end. Here's what the Metal Hammer office has chosen as their top tracks over the past seven days...

Avatar – Hail The Apocalypse

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Catchy as hell, packed with groove and generally a little bit silly.”

(hed)P.E. – No Tomorrow

Dom Lawson: “One of several enormous tunes from the current album Evolution. Nu-metal was mainly awful, but I always liked this lot. So fuck you.”

Xerath – I Hold Dominion

**Amit Sharma: **““A bit like Dimmu and Devin co-headlining the Battle Of Helm’s Deep. Genius.”

Old Man Gloom – The Lash

Jon Selzer: “The only band that gets the point of Meshuggah. This sounds like getting head-punched by a five-dimensional wrecking crew.”

Marmozets – Move Shake Hide

Merlin Alderslade: “The songs just keep getting catchier and the album is a monster. World domination inevitable, then.”

Obliterations – Mind Ain’t Right

Luke Morton: “Gnarled up LA hardcore trapped in the vein of Trash Talk who just drank all the knock-off Red Bull.”

The Algorithm – synthesiz3r

Alexander Milas: “Delectably bonkers electro-fu sent back from the future to destroy our concept of heavy. See it live this fall.”