Tracks Of The Week: 1/9/14 - 7/9/14

Well it's officially September and things are getting grey and dismal. So why not stick on something heavy to cheer yourself up a bit?

Unearth – My Will Be Done

Merlin Alderslade: “Seeing them on Thursday yet again reinforced that they’re one of the most underrated bands in metal.”

Internal Bleeding – Castigo Corpus Meum

**Dom Lawson: **“These criminally overlooked death metal legends are back and more brutal than ever. TOTAL FUCKING SLAM!!”

Death From Above 1979 – Trainwreck

Sam Bailey: “After not releasing anything for 10 years, they just put out my album of the year. Not a metal record but it bangs.”

Revocation – Deathless

**Amit Sharma: **“The album artwork might be a bit pony, but god damn there are some tasty riffs on this badboy!”

Anaal Nathrakh – Idol

Alexander Milas: “A catchy-as-hell hook-laden bangathon (if you’re an elder god.)”

Marmozets – Born Young And Free

Vanessa Thorpe: “Best new band I’ve heard in ages. Could’ve picked any song off their awesome album to be honest – they’re all so damn catchy. Can’t wait to catch them live next month.”

Ranger – Shock Skull

Jonathan Selzer: “Heavy metal’s most demented pack of speed-crazed reprobates have just stormed the gates of Spinefarm Records”

Martyr Defiled – 616

Luke Morton: “Deliciously brutal British deathcore. And they’ve just been announced as support for Upon A Burning Body – just imagine the scenes!”