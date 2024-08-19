Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp release footage of Enter Sandman filmed at Isle Of Wight festival

Things have been a little quiet lately in the world-famous kitchen of light entertainment icons Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, with the pair's long-running and much-loved series of Sunday Lunch videos seemingly on hiatus. And while Willcox's social media team seems happy to re-upload old performance videos to remind us of the couple's seemingly unlimited talents, there's no substitute for new footage.

So we're delighted to discover that the official, pro-shot film of the pair's cover of the Metallica classic Enter Sandman, shot at this year's Isle Of Wight Festival, is now available online.

"We're going to take you right back in time to a band who just really blew our minds," says Willcox, by way of introduction. "This is Metallica!"

What follows is a reasonable facsimile of the original, although Willcox's dramatic vocal is no match for James Hetfield's original throaty roar, and she hasn't quite mastered the cadence of the lyrics. Still, hats off to the band, who manage the instrumental package with aplomb, and to their stylist, who's dressed the musicians in Robert Fripp-style shirts (complete with rolled-up sleeves), ties and waistcoats.

Toyah and Robert's original performance of Enter Sandman was the video that brought the couple's Sunday Lunch endeavours to a wider audience, and we're very sorry to see that that clip has been made private, presumably because it was too much fun for humanity to handle.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a 50th anniversary edition of King Crimson's classic 1974 album Red will be reissued through DGM and Panegyric Records on October 11.

The release will be available as a double CD/Blu-ray edition, as well as a double vinyl version of the set. Both versions include two new versions of Red: a new stereo mix from Steven Wilson, and an "Elemental Mix" from Robert Fripp's production and business partner David Singleton.

Meanwhile, Toyah Willcox has been confirmed as a celebrity contestant on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. We wish her well.