Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp rip into The Kinks' You Really Got Me

As so-called "Freedom Day" in The UK hoves into view, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have once again seized the opportunity to bolster the spirits of a beleaguered nation.

This week, the colourful duo's song of choice in their ongoing hit series Oh My God They're Still At It But Wait Aren't King Crimson Supposed To Be On Tour is The Kinks' 1964 classic You Really Got Me, aided and abetted by the now familiar yet still mysterious Sidney Jake on second guitar/gold mask/Pantera shirt.

Having lured an eager internet into viewing their performance with the promise of yet more kitchen chaos, Toyah has cleverly seized the opportunity to append the video for her new solo single Zoom Zoom to the clip. Taken from the upcoming album Posh Pop - released on August 27, date fans - the video also features Fripp on guitar.

Meanwhile, Sidney Jake has also released a 'reaction video' to the performance (we're not sure it works like that - are you allowed to 'react' to your own videos?), in which he explains how the two guitarists approached the cover.

"If you listen really carefully," says Jake, "Robert's playing the original version, while I'm playing more towards the Eddie Van Halen version. I thought it was fun to combine the two together."

Indeed.

King Crimson's upcoming US tour starts on Thursday. Which begs the question: What will happen to the Sunday Lunch performances from now on? Will Toyah and Jake go it alone? Will Robert beam in via satellite? Is that it? Only time will tell.

Jul 22: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jul 23: Delray Beach Old School Square, FL

Jul 24: St Augustine St Augustine Ampitheater, FL

Jul 26: Orlando Dr Phillips Walt Disney Theater, FL

Jul 27: Atlanta The Fox, GA

Jul 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 30: Fort Worth Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, TX

Jul 31: Cedar Park H-E-B Center, TX

Aug 02: Greenwood Village Fiddlers Green Amiptheater, CO

Aug 03: Sandy Ampitheater, UT

Aug 05: Concord Pavilion, CA*

Aug 06: Los Angeles The Greek, CA*

Aug 07: Scottsdale Talking Stick Ballroom, AZ

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs SPAC, NY*

Aug 24: Northampton The Pines Theater, MA*

Aug 26: Canandaigua CMAC, NY*

Aug 27: Lewiston Artpark Ampitheater, NY*

Aug 28: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Ampitheater, MI*

Aug 29: Highland Park Ravinia, IL*

Aug 31: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI*

Sep 01: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH *

Sep 02: Huber Heights Rose Music Center @ The Heights, OH*

Sep 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 05: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT*

Sep 07: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA*

Sep 09: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY*

Sep 10: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 11: Washington The Anthem, DC*

*support from the Zappa Band. Tickets are on sale now.