Toyah enjoys a "kitchen jog" as Robert Fripp powers a Queens Of The Stone Age classic

Another Sunday has passed, bringing with it another performance from the Worcestershire home of two of Britain's liveliest entertainers, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp.

This week the sprightly pair embarked on a journey back to 2002, returning with a perky cover of Josh Homme and Mark Lanegan's Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows.

While the original meaning of No One Knows has always remained unclear – “It’s a mystery what that song’s about" said its co-writer, Homme – in the hands of the Fripp-Wilcox entertainment axis it becomes something even more bewildering, as Toyah spends the duration of the performance appearing to engage in some form of light exercise routine.

"My wife is having a kitchen jog," says King Crimson man Fripp at the song's denouement, wearing the proud smile of a man who's considering a trampoline purchase.

Last week former King Crimson guitarist and singer Adrian Belew - who played with the band between 1981 and 2013 – announced that his next solo album, Elevator, will be released later this year.

Belew will also head out on a US tour in support of the album. He predicts that the sets will comprise “part ‘classic’ power trio, new power trio songs never performed before, and a short solo acoustic performance of favourites and new songs."

Meanwhile, former King Crimson, Yes and Genesis drummer Bill Bruford released his Making A Song & Dance collection on Friday. The six-CD set includes music from Bruford's time with Yes, Crimson, UK, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, and his own Bruford and Earthworks projects. It's available now via BMG.